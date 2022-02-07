SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews are working to repair a water main break that continues to affect traffic in Sunny Isles Beach.

The rupture happened along the eastbound lanes of Sunny Isles Boulevard and Collins Avenue, Monday.

Reportedly, a sinkhole developed along Collins Avenue and 165th Street.

Traffic is being diverted away from the break, south on A1A.

Those who frequent the area are advised to seek alternate routes.

