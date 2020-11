MIAMI (WSVN) - The City Of Miami has experienced a bad water break.

A 6-inch residential water line burst near Northeast 11th Avenue and 84th Street, Tuesday night.

The break sent water to the street of a nearby neighborhood.

Water and sewer crews responded to make repairs.

A boil water advisory has not been issued for the area.

