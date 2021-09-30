MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews have shut down the Venetian Causeway in both directions following a wastewater main break in Miami Beach.

7SkyForce HD hovered above the causeway near Purdy Avenue as crews worked to make repairs, just after 6 p.m., Thursday.

The latest sewer main break happens after a similar rupture shut it down earlier this month.

Officials have not provided a timetable for reopening and urge drivers to seek an alternate route.

The causeway remains open to pedestrian traffic.

