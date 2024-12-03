MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A waste-to-energy incinerator item that was on the Miami-Dade Commission meeting agenda for Tuesday has been deferred to next year.

About a year and a half ago, the Doral trash incinerator went up in flames, since then there’s been long discussions and protest about where the new incinerator will be located.

On Tuesday residents and city leaders were set to protest the building of a new incinerator, due to its proposed location and proximity to the Everglades.

However, the incinerator item has been pulled from Tuesday’s agenda.

It has been deferred to January 2025, when there will be a public discussion and vote on the matter.

