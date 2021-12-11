OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire broke out at a business in Opa-Locka.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze at a warehouse along 133rd Street and Northwest 47th Avenue, at around 7:30 p.m., Friday.

Crews climbed to the roof of the building and were able to put out the flames.

No one was inside at the time.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

