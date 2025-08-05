WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A roof of a warehouse partially collapsed in West Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the collapse near the 1900 block of NW 72nd Ave, Tuesday afternoon.

According to officials, the situation is hazardous and K-9 live search dogs from their Urban Search and Rescue Team have been requested to aid in search efforts.

Officials believe the warehouse to be empty, but are carrying out search procedures just in case.

The cause of the collapse is currently unknown.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

