NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A massive warehouse fire in Northwest Miami-Dade is still burning five days after the blaze started.

Firefighters continued to battle hot spots while they knocked down the remaining parts of the building.

Officials urged anyone in the area to be aware of smoky conditions, and told those with respiratory infections to remain indoors.

The fire started at the facility near Northwest 47th Avenue and 207th Drive, Thursday morning.

The cause of the fire remains unclear.

