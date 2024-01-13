NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters were hard at work after reports of a warehouse fire, where they battled to put out the blaze among heavy smoke. It happened in the area of Northwest Miami-Dade, and 42nd Street.

A call came in at around 2:20 a.m., Saturday morning as a report of a pole fire.

Firefighters successfully brought the blaze under control, eventually extinguishing it.

There has been no word on any reported injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

