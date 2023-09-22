HIALEAH GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A warehouse fire in Hialeah Gardens captured the attention of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (MDFR) units Thursday night, prompting a response to combat the blaze.

Around 8:20 p.m., MDFR units were dispatched to the scene located at 14400 NW 112th Ave. when the situation proved challenging as scanners indicated that it took some time to locate and contain the fire.

Firefighters successfully brought the blaze under control, eventually extinguishing it.

Preliminary reports suggest that a lightning strike may have been the cause of the fire.

Further investigation will determine the exact circumstances surrounding the incident. Authorities are working to assess the extent of the damage and ensure the safety of the area.

