NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Shoppers stepped in to stop a suspect after, police said, he tried to sexually assault a woman at a South Florida Walmart.

Thanks in part to those customers, that man is now behind bars.

The attack occurred Sunday evening, around 9:30 p.m., at the Walmart located at 3200 NW 79th St.

Cellphone video caught the attack that was sent to OnlyInDade.

According to police, a man pulled up a woman’s skirt and started grabbing her, he then attempted to rape her.

Customers heard the woman yelling and other shoppers jumped in without hesitation to stop the attack.

Twenty-eight-year-old Bredan Jamal Harvey of Miami Gardens has been charged with sexual battery, and his bond has been set to $50,000.

Harvey made his first appearance in court Sunday.

“Judge, without getting into any details, was clearly beyond attempt here,” said a prosecutor.

“This was in the middle of Walmart at 9:30 at night, pretty disturbing,” said Judge Mindy S. Glazer. “Is it domestic, or he didn’t know her?”

“No, it’s a stranger,” said the prosecutor.

“Anyways, sir, you are ordered to stay away from the victim. You’re also ordered to stay away from the Walmart store at 3200 NW 79th St.,” said Glazer.

Police believe that there could be other victims.

If you are a victim or know of someone who may be a victim, Miami-Dade Police would like to hear from you.

