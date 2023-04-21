MIAMI (WSVN) - Vice President Kamala Harris is set to visit Miami on Friday to discuss the Biden administration’s climate change agenda.

As the effects of climate change become increasingly apparent, the Biden administration has made it a priority to address the issue. During her last visit to Miami, Harris spoke about the need for the United States to take action to combat climate change and the importance of investing in infrastructure that is resilient to its effects.

According to a news release by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA), the administration recommended a $562 million investment as part of Investing in America agenda.

Harris is scheduled to arrive at the Miami International Airport around 12:35 p.m., where she will head to an interview before a tour of the Lirman Coral Lab and the University of Miami’s Hurricane Simulator in the Marine Technology and Life Sciences Seawater Research Building (MTLSS).

At 5 p.m., Harris will speak at the NOAA Coastal Resilience Funding Announcement Event where she will announce how the investment will reflect the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to tackle the climate crisis.

Due to the vice president’s arrival, traffic delays are expected from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. along the Rickenbacker Causeway.

