MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Wednesday marks International Women’s Day and as the Aspen Ideas: Climate conference approaches its third day, prominent woman leaders will be joining the meeting taking place in Miami Beach’s New World Center.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Lavine Cava will kick off the morning with a conversation in the company of a royal family member of the United Arab Emirates.

#AspenIdeasClimate is back in Miami-Dade!



This first-of-its-kind, solutions-focused event is designed for the public to interact with and learn from climate leaders.



Tune in virtually tomorrow and join me in the fight against climate change: https://t.co/vIFei1Y6vl pic.twitter.com/cUEbk8MgKV — Daniella Levine Cava (@MayorDaniella) March 8, 2023

Around 2:50 p.m., Vice President Kamala Harris is set to arrive at the Miami International Airport which, according to a tweet from the City of Miami Beach, will affect traffic in the area.

Due to a vice presidential visit on Wednesday, March 8, there will be periodic closures between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. on the Julia Tuttle Causeway, City Center, North on Alton Road and the 41 Street corridor.



Details: https://t.co/hxfQobZ3z0 pic.twitter.com/NbzNg1BfiG — City of Miami Beach (@MiamiBeachNews) March 7, 2023

Harris will head over to the conference around 6 p.m., where she will discuss the Biden Administration’s investments and actions to combat climate change alongside Miami Superstar Gloria Estefan.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.