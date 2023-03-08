MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Wednesday marks International Women’s Day and as the Aspen Ideas: Climate conference approaches its third day, prominent woman leaders will be joining the meeting taking place in Miami Beach’s New World Center.
Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Lavine Cava will kick off the morning with a conversation in the company of a royal family member of the United Arab Emirates.
Around 2:50 p.m., Vice President Kamala Harris is set to arrive at the Miami International Airport which, according to a tweet from the City of Miami Beach, will affect traffic in the area.
Harris will head over to the conference around 6 p.m., where she will discuss the Biden Administration’s investments and actions to combat climate change alongside Miami Superstar Gloria Estefan.
