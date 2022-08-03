MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County is doing a test run of its voting equipment.

Officials are making sure they are ready to go for the Florida primary elections.

Each step of the voting and tabulation process is tested.

This is one of several measures taken to ensure election day runs smoothly in Miami-Dade.

“What we do, is insert the ballots that have a predetermined outcome,” said Suzy Trutie, deputy supervisor of elections in Miami-Dade. “We transmit the results, we tabulate them and then we reconcile what has been inserted into each of the voting machines to ensure all of the votes have been captured accurately. This will tell us that the machines are working properly prior to them being deployed.”

The Florida Primary will be held on Aug. 23.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.