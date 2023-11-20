MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - After two Miami Beach mayoral candidates didn’t reach the threshold to take the city’s top job, a runoff election on Tuesday will cement a winner.

In Tuesday’s runoff election, former Miami Beach Commissioner Michael Gongora, is ready to re-enter local government, while Miami Beach Commissioner Steven Meiner looks to step up into the role of mayor.

“I’ve been so focused on resident’s quality of life, law and order being number one,” Meiner said. “Limiting over development. Trying to mitigate our traffic.”

“I wanna re-brand out city as one of arts and culture, I wanna make sure we have the police presence we need and we will keep Miami Beach safe,” Gongora said.

The seat opened up after current mayor Dan Gelber reached his term limit.

On Nov. 7’s off year election, only 242 votes separated the two candidates who have a number of endorsements each. They are trying to set themselves apart.

“I am hopeful when we introduce the infrastructure changes we need, the insurance industry takes note and reduces these crazy high premiums we see in Miami Beach,” Gongora said.

Meiner, however, has a focus on how that development continues.

“I have a proposal to make it harder to increase height, that it would be harder for our commission to approve increase height and density and I am going to look to get that passed at our first meeting as mayor,” he said.

One issue both candidates agree on is the need for an ever growing police presence on Miami Beach with crime being a major concern.

“As the Miami Beach Police endorsed candidate, I am ready to make sure we have more police out on the streets keeping us safe and that we introduce technology, more use of cameras and a real time crime center,” Gongora said.

“It’s not only the police visibility, which is a big part of it, but it is making sure we prosecute our crimes,” Meiner said.

Early voting in this runoff election ended on Sunday, but there is still time to cast your vote tomorrow.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.