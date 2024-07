DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Vote-by-mail ballots are on their way to voters in Miami-Dade.

The Miami-Dade County Elections Department sent out about 215,000 of the ballots on Thursday day for the upcoming Aug. 20 primary.

Voters who have not requested a vote-by-mail ballot have until Aug. 8 to do so.

