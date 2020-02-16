Volunteers work on Habitat Build Blitz dedicated to WSVN’s Bob Leider

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Habitat for Humanity’s biggest South Florida event of the year got underway this weekend with dedicated crews and a special tribute to a late member of WSVN’s family.

The 22nd annual Blitz Build continued Saturday in Southwest Miami-Dade. Organizers said more than 1,000 volunteers will be completing eight brand-new Habitat homes within two weeks.

Mario Artecona, CEO Habitat for Humanity of Greater Miami, said the 2020 blitz has a special significance.

“This blitz is particularly special, as we are dedicating it to Bob Leider from WSVN, who has been the heart and soul of Habitat here in Miami and in Broward,” he said. “Although we are so saddened to have lost him, his spirit blooms really large in every one of these houses, so I know he’s looking down on us and smiling.”

Leider, the station’s former general manager and executive vice president, was an active part of the community, and now his family is keeping up the tradition.

“We’re out here today at Habitat in honor of my father,” said Kim Ball, Leider’s daughter. “He would come out every year and paint and boss people around, and he loved it.”

Organizers said the homes will be finished by the end of February. The new homeowners will be able to move in sometime in March.

Tequesta Jones is one of the future homeowners who is putting in some hard work into her future home.

“It’s just amazing. I just feel amazing to be able to volunteer and putting sweat equity and have so many volunteers to help me with my journey to complete the home. I’m proud,” she said.

This event brings together families, sponsors, partner organizations and volunteers from across Miami-Dade county and the country, all to help build affordable homes for low-income families.

The new homeowners will receive their keys at a dedication ceremony scheduled for Saturday.

WSVN is proud to be a longtime sponsor of Habitat for Humanity.

