DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - As fears grow in the Caribbean on Tropical Storm Melissa’s potential impact, a South Florida organization is taking action before the storm strikes.

Volunteers with the Global Empowerment Mission gathered in Doral on Friday to pack aid boxes filled with much-needed supplies to send to Caribbean islands such as Jamaica and Haiti.

“We’re always there, we’re always there to support the people and we don’t leave until the need is over,” said GEM Global Operations Vice President Jeff Popovich.

In partnership with Caribbean Strong, volunteers created kits packed with non-perishables and other supplies like shoes, clothing, soap, toothbrushes, electrolyte packets and other hygiene items.

“The entire nation is in a state of preparedness. We have to take these weather systems very seriously so we encourage people to stock up on nonperishable items,” said Consular General of Jamaica Oliver Mira.

Mira says the donated boxes has played a helping hand in the face of past natural disasters.

“GEM was actually one of the first on the ground within 36 hours. We had relief items on the ground supporting people in need,” he said.

The kits are headed to places potentially under Melissa’s threat such as Jamaica, Dominican Republic and Haiti.

The current forecast by the National Hurricane Center calls for heavy rainfall across the islands.

“Just these rainfall amounts alone are likely to produce significant, life threatening flash flooding and landslides, especially in these mountainous areas along the southern coast of Dominican Republic and Haiti and in portions of Jamaica as well,” said NHC Director Michael Brennan.

As the storm is set to roll in on these Caribbean islands, many of their locals are rolling out and headed to South Florida.

7News spoke to travelers at Miami International Airport who escaped Melissa’s threat.

“Just hunkering down and preparing,” said Cynthia Carin.

“They are telling everyone to take it serious, so I left family there and I sort of help prepared,” said traveler Maxine McCormack.

Carin said she was grateful for GEM’s supply kits that are headed to her fellow Jamaicans.

“Water because that’s a necessity and we always lose it when the power goes out,” she said.

Melissa is expected to become a major hurricane as early as Sunday.

GEM is opening their Doral doors to volunteers who want to help create kits on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

