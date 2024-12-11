MIAMI (WSVN) - Two South Florida homeowners received some holiday help and the perfect gift as volunteers worked hard to repair homes.

The holiday season is all about coming together and giving back, and that’s exactly what happening for some very deserving people in Northwest Miami-Dade.

It was a makeshift Santa’s workshop as volunteers hammered, nailed and worked to build a brighter future for some lucky residents.

Residents like Mary Joyce Williamson.

“I just think it’s just wonderful that the county and other organizations that are together are helping out the seniors get their homes into shape,” Williamson said.

Rebuilding Together Miami-Dade and Lowe’s were spreading holiday cheer as they improved the homes of two families in the area, at no cost.

“And my home hasn’t been painted in quite some time, and it really needed it,” Williamson said.

“We believe that a healthy home is not only a privilege, but it’s a right,” said Alex Allende, construction manager at Rebuilding Together Miami-Dade.

Allende said the job goes far beyond just a fresh paint job.

“We’ve done interior work, we’ve done electrical work, drywall, we’ve done flooring, we’ve done kitchen work, and we gave her a new water heater,” he said.

Nearly 34% of the households in Miami are considered cost-burdened, which means homeowners spend more than 30% of their income on housing rather than on everyday necessities. The team is reinforcing the reason for the season and said they’re grateful to relieve homeowners like Williamson of this burden.

“It’s really awesome to be able to do this for people in the community, and it’s just a fresh start for the new year,” said Orlando Quinones with Lowe’s.

Williamson and other residents now have a new and improved definition of home for the holidays.

