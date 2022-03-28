MIAMI (WSVN) - South Florida volunteers with The Miami Give Back foundation gave back to those in need.

People facing homelessness were able to take hot showers and get fresh haircuts, Sunday.

A trailer was parked in Downtown Miami to give them the care they need.

“Amazing! We have so many groups out here donating their time and efforts and their toiletries, food from their restaurants,” said The Miami Give Back Foundation Founder, Daniella Gonzalez. “It’s truly a blessing, today is a great day.”

“We here to help, everybody is here to help and show love,” said a volunteer M1 Hound. “That’s all people need, love. That’s all we need, love in the world,” said a volunteer M1 Hound.

Volunteers also distributed hot meals, clothes and toiletries.

