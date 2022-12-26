MIAMI (WSVN) - A group of volunteers in Miami provided help serving holiday meals.

The Greater Miami Jewish Federation on Sunday took over the kitchen at the Salvation Army on Northwest 38th Street.

Volunteers made gourmet meals for lunchtime.

The extra hands allowed the members of the Salvation Army staff to take the day off to celebrate with their families.

“We are so happy to do that for them and also to hopefully make something a little extra special for the folks who need it here,” said chef and volunteer Gary Lampner.

“The idea is to make things a little better to those less fortunate and give the hardworking people at the Salvation Army Christmas Day off,” said Steve Lande with the Greater Miami Jewish Federation.

This is the 15th year the federation has taken over the kitchen.

