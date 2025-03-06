CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Volunteers did some camp cleanup in Coral Gables to help out the Girl Scouts.

Workers from Florida Power & Light spent their Thursday at Camp Mahachee, located at 9950 Old Cutler Road. They planted trees and removed debris and exotic plants at the Girl Scouts of Tropical Florida’s playground.

The camp is used throughout the year for troop meetings, council-led programs and overnight adventures.

“It is so important to be able to restore this habitat so that we can, one: make sure that the camp is around for decades to come, generations to come, and serve girls, and also, that the camp continues to play an important part in this forest that we have here in Coral Gables,” said Girl Scouts of Tropical Florida CEO Chelsea Wilkerson.

This event is one of more than 20 projects FPL is taking part in during Power to Care Week.

