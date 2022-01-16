MIAMI (WSVN) - Volunteers across South Florida rolled up their sleeves this weekend to lend a helping hand to those in need, from food giveaways to helping the environment, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service.

7News cameras captured volunteers hard at work cleaning up Pelican Island on Saturday.

“I’m doing some planting. Someone donated a boat that we’re going to refurbish as a planter, a very large planter,” said Joyce King, a volunteer with the nonprofit The Mission Continues.

“With all the things that are happening with corona and stuff, I wasn’t sure how the turnout was going to be,” said Israel Montanez, another volunteer with The Mission Continues.

“When I saw the sea of blue shirts, it was humbling. It was amazing to see people do care,” said King.

“So just let is try, let’s do it, and look: it came out well,” said Montanez, “so, again, that’s the community.”

“I’m touched and amazed by the amount of people that showed up today to assist in what we’re doing,” said King.

They’re acts of service and acts of kindness in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.