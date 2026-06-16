MIAMI (WSVN) - Volunteers took part in an annual beach clean-up for World Sea Turtle Day.

Miami-Dade County Parks held its third annual clean-up at Crandon Park near Key Biscayne on Tuesday morning.

Participants picked up trash left on the sand, including plastic and empty food bags.

“This is my first beach cleanup, but I hope to do more, and I’ve been a big supporter of the sea turtle conservation movement, and so it seems really important to tie those together and try to preserve and protect the beaches for sea turtles and for everyone,” said volunteer Roxanne Alvarez.

They also learned more about nesting season, including incubating eggs and when they hatch.

The event highlights the importance of protecting turtles during the peak of nesting season, which runs from April through October.

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