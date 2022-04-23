MIAMI (WSVN) - Volunteers came together across Miami-Dade County to pick up trash from the Biscayne Bay shoreline.

The 40th annual Baynanza took place Saturday beginning at around 9 a.m. Volunteers met at several different locations to remove trash in an effort to improve the environment.

Clean-ups were held throughout the county, including along the Julia Tuttle Causeway, at the Pelican Harbor Seabird Station, the Surfside Community Center and Morningside Park.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava joined volunteers at the Morningside Park clean-up.

