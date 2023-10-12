NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - As several horror stories are brought to light due to the war in Israel, several people in South Florida are trying to do anything they can to help.

Volunteers in North Miami Beach on Thursday lined up at Sky Lake Synagogue, located at 1850 NE 183rd St., to pack, organize and load boxes full of supplies onto trucks that will be shipped off to Israel.

Some of the volunteers there said they were born in Israel or still had family there. Others simply showed up to the synagogue and said it was the least they could do.

“This is our little way of coming together and showing some support,” a volunteer said.

“We have so much family there and we can’t do anything ’cause you’re here and you’re stuck,” said a volunteer. “It’s horrible to see all the people dying.”

“Rabbi Ariel Yeshurun said the synagogue sent out a flyer on Monday with a list of items to donate. Since then, Yeshurun said the response has been incredible.

“We’re in touch with Israel, with the military, the government, and as the needs are there, we will try to supply those needs and fill that void,” he said. “Can’t go there, but we want to get involved and do something and feel like we’re part of that, you know, struggle.”

Some of the items that the synagogue is requesting include the following:

self opening kosher non-perishable canned foods

wool socks

wool hats

rain coats

storm coats

Gloves

hydration packs

tactical gloves

camelbaks

headlamps

G-Shock watches

heating bags

sleeping bags

thermal shirts (black / green medium, large)

socks (black)

underwear (men/women small, medium, large)

blankets

sheets

toiletries (men, women – shampoo, soap bars, mouthwash, floss, deodorant, tampons, body wash, Q-tips, face moisturizer, hand/foot cream etc)

first aid kits

anitary wipes

over the counter medication

new shoes (men, women, children)

thin mattresses

thermal blankets

AA + AAA batteries

power banks for cellphones

Ziplock bags (various sizes)

towels

cellular charges

flashlights

Plastic gloves

air mattresses

Bandages

The synagogue will be accepting donations Thursday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Friday.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.