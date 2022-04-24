MIAMI (WSVN) - A group of volunteers cleared up the South Florida coast for Earth Day weekend.

They picked up trash from the Biscayne Bay shoreline for the annual Baynanza on Saturday.

It was an effort to improve the around the county.

“Today, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Personnel did their part with demands on Earth Day, in addition to that family members along with Miami-Dade firefighters picked up well over 30 pounds of trash in the last several hours at the Oleta State Park,” said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Deputy Chief Ray Jadallah.

There was also other clean ups along Julia Tuttle Causeway and Morningside Park, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava was one of the volunteers who participated.

