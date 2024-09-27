DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Help is on the way for residents in North Florida as volunteers at the Global Empowerment Mission warehouse in Doral on Friday assembled family necessity kits and hygiene kits to deliver aid to those stricken by Hurricane Helene.

GEM has already shipped thousands of boxes to areas like Perry and Keaton Beach, which were most affected by the storm.

GEM crew members drove through Keaton Beach, witnessing the catastrophic damage caused by the heavy winds of Helene.

Video taken by the GEM team showed how Helene destroyed everything in its path.

People’s homes were reduced to rubble, power lines were down and the streets were filled with debris.

GEM is setting up a base in the area and will assess the damage and assist those in need.

“As of 48 hours ago, when we knew that Helene was going to make landfall somewhere around last night, we as always deploy our teams well in advance, so we prepared four trucks to deploy as of yesterday,” said Raul Celaya. “All of our other teams have been deployed, making assessments near Perry, Florida, and Keaton Beach, Florida.”

Another team, put together by Interiors by Steven G, is also heading North to provide Hurricane relief. They are accepting donations starting Friday at 7:30 a.m. If you would like to donate or have any questions please contact Steven G. at (954)-592-3332.

If you would like to volunteer at GEM , click here.

