MIAMI (WSVN) - Dozens of volunteers helped those in need as a part of the Send Relief Tour in Miami.

Participants provided essential resources to residents across Miami, Miami Beach, and Homestead, and distributed clothes, groceries, and mobile dental services.

Volunteers said that everything was aimed towards helping the undeserved get what they need.

“We are able to provide them completely free groceries, or things that are necessary for them, so we are thinking of their grains, their rice, their beans, potatoes, meats of all kinds, so that way, we are able to offset some of their cost on groceries, so they can also have some breath room for themselves,” said Joseph Rodriguez, the Market Programs manager.

Other community help included school beautification, restocking local soup kitchens, and hosting neighborhood block parties.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.