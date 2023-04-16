NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - The South Florida community went “Baynanza” in honor of the environment.

Friends and families came together at the Pelican Harbor Marina in North Miami for the 41st annual Baynanza, Saturday morning.

Participants collected trash along Biscayne Bay.

“It’s just surprising the things you see: water caps, microplastics, bottles, trash from the pastries people eat, chips they eat,” said volunteer Michelle Pinder.

The celebration aimed to promote showing love to Mother Nature and keeping her clean.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava showed up to support.

“Truly, our environment is our economy, and our bay is our blue heart,” she said, “so we’re educating, we have exhibits here for the kids.”

Biscayne Bay is one of the most important ecological systems in South Florida.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.