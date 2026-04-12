NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Thousands of volunteers worked around Biscayne Bay to help clean up the shoreline.

Miami-Dade County hosted the 44th annual Baynanza cleanup day in Northeast Miami-Dade.

“It’s really an opportunity for residents across the region to come together and help to do their part, and protect Biscayne Bay,” said Loren Parra, Director of the Miami-Dade Department of Environmental Resource.

The community driven environmental initiative works to remove trash and debris from 33 different shoreline sites, with cleanup locations spanning across 13 county districts for the first time.

“We really really need to do our part to help protect the bay for the economy, the residents, and all the marine life that relies on a safe and healthy Biscayne Bay,” she said.

Officials said that the event helps reinforce the county’s ongoing commitment to preserve Biscayne Bay.

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