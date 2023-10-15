SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - Volunteers gathered at a synagogue in Surfside this weekend in a show of support for the soldiers of Israel.

Members of The Shul of Bal Harbour put together backpacks of supplies on Sunday morning to send overseas.

David Wolf, the president of the synagogue, said they’re not the only ones thinking about the men and women on the front lines.

“In South Florida, the response has been amazing. We have probably 500 people today working in The Shul, putting packages together. We’ve got 10 to 20 pallets of merchandise,” he said. “This is just our Shul; this is happening all over the local community here. The response is incredible, because we all know the situation is really horrifying and incomprehensible.”

The bags were filled with items like toothpaste, underwear, gloves and other basic necessities.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.