MIAMI (WSVN) - The Voices For Children Foundation and The Heat Foundation are coming together to host the highly anticipated Pre-NBA Draft Party.

This exclusive event will take place on June 22, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., at the prestigious 601 Miami venue, located inside the Kaseya Center at 601 Biscayne Blvd., bringing together young professionals and community leaders for an evening dedicated to supporting a great cause.

The Voices For Children Foundation, known for its commitment to advocating for the rights of children in the foster care system, has teamed up with The Heat Foundation, a charitable organization associated with the Miami Heat basketball team, to create a night that combines entertainment, networking, and philanthropy.

Stepping into the role of hosts for the evening are three prominent figures in the Miami community — Stuart Fort, Victor Pulido, and Sophie Baker.

Prices range from $150 for one ticket to $2,000 for 10 tickets.

Although the Miami Heat did not make it to the NBA Finals, the organization still wants to party for a good cause.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the event website here.

