NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida park is back open this weekend after a storm of trouble forced a city to close it.

Vogel Park in North Bay Village is once again welcoming adults and children. Regular activities resumed Saturday morning.

Storm damage back on Feb. 4 shut down the park for nearly a month. Mother Nature sent debris from a construction site flying, causing some damage.

