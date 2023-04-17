OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami-Opa Locka Airport was filled with laughter and joy on Saturday at “A Special Day for Special Kids,” an event designed for children with special needs and their families. The event was made possible by Vital Flight, a non-profit organization that coordinates free transportation and life-changing experiences for those in need of compassionate, medical, or emotional support.

The event was a hit with the families, who enjoyed airplane rides, food, and entertainment throughout the day. For many children, airplane rides were the highlight of the event, as they had the opportunity to experience the thrill of flying.

Vital Flight was joined by Signature Flight Support, Certified Engines Unlimited, and Star Warehouse in making the event a success.

“Our volunteer pilots, who fund these flights with their own money, are always looking for other ways to give back to those in their community and share their love of flying,” said David Knies, Chairman of Vital Flight, in a press release.

A Special Day for Special Kids is an all-volunteer organization led by a group of individuals with extensive Volunteer Pilot Organization experience.

Vital Flight, based in Pompano Beach, has been changing lives for over 13 years and its mission is to be Florida’s premier all-volunteer aviation organization. For more information about Vital Flight, visit their website at VitalFlight.org.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.