OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - It was a special day for many South Florida families at the Opa-locka Airport.

Vital Flight, a non-profit, all-volunteer pilot organization, held an event Saturday for children and families suffering from emotional and physical challenges.

The event featured rides, games, clowns, face-painting and even free airplane rides.

Officials said the event is to give these families relief from their daily struggles and to share the thrill of flying.

For more information Vital Flight’s event, visit their website.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.