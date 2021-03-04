Visitor says truck damaged during shootout outside Marriott on Bayshore Drive

MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida visitor is speaking out hours after his truck was caught in the crossfire of a shootout outside his hotel, sending a man to the hospital.

Robert Kovacs showed 7News a bullet hole in his vehicle near the Marriott on Bayshore Drive in Miami.

“This is where the bullet hit,” he said.

Kovacs, who is visiting from Connecticut, said he heard gunfire early Thursday morning.

“At first I heard the shooting, like a single shot, and then I heard an automatic gun,” he said.

One bullet damaged his windshield and shattered his back window.

“This is my car. I mean, this is what I’m driving. This thing is – it’s destroyed now,” he said.

City of Miami Police said bullets went flying just feet from the hotel.

“Shortly after 3:30 this morning, a large group of individuals was coming out of the marina area,” said City of Miami Police Cmdr. Freddie Cruz. “Some sort of argument ensued, and shots were fired.”

Cruz said a victim was not found at the scene, but a man with gunshot wounds was dropped off at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

“Ican tell you that we do have one individual right now in critical but stable condition at the hospital. It’s a young man in his 20s,” he said. “We have a female who was physically beaten.”

Also struck during the gunfire exchange was Trinity Cathedral, located just across the street from the hotel.

7News cameras captured a bullet hole left in one of the church’s stained glass windows.

The shooting has left area residents on edge.

“It was a little concerning, just like, wow, you know?” said Luis Perna. “Definitely you’ve got to be careful.”

As for Kovacs, his focus now is fixing his truck and heading back home. He said he is counting his blessings that he was not hurt.

“It was kind of scary. I’m happy I was not nearby,” he said.

If you have any information on this shooting or the gunman’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

