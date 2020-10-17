Visiting hair stylist’s luggage, tools stolen from rental SUV in North Miami Beach

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida visitor said thieves smashed their way into her rental SUV in broad daylight and took off with hundreds of dollars in valuables, including her luggage and the hair styling tools she uses for work.

Syreeta Ervin, who traveled from Boston to visit her elderly mother, said the Kia SUV she had rented was broken into, Saturday morning.

“Everything that I bought here on my trip was gone,” she said.

Ervin said the smash and dash happened while she was at the IHOP located off of Northeast 163rd Street in North Miami Beach.

“They came and said, ‘Is anybody driving a gray SUV?’ I said, ‘Yeah, that’s me.’ She said, ‘They just broke into your car,'” said the victim.

The theft took place at around 9:30 a.m. and was captured on cellphone video.

Ervin said someone who was waiting for a pickup order outside the restaurant recorded the video. She said the witness started recording when they noticed the driver of a white sedan acting strange.

It’s difficult to make out what’s happening in the clip, but Ervin pointed out the moment when the crime was committed.

“You see the people just bashing in the window and just taking all my stuff,” she said.

Several items were stolen, including her salon equipment.

“I’m a hair stylist that provides free beauty services to victims of domestic violence and elderly people,” said Ervin.

Clippers, a blow dryer, shears and more are now gone.

Ervin said it will cost her hundreds of dollars to replace them.

“It seems little, it seems small, but with the work that I do, it hurts,” she said.

To make matters worse, this all played out the day after her birthday.

For Ervin, the hardest part is having to let her clients know she’ll have to cancel upcoming appointments.

“I have to start over from scratch,” she said. “I have nothing now. I have nothing.”

Ervin has filed a police report and plans to return to Boston in the next couple of days.

If you have any information on this car burglary or the thieves’ whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

