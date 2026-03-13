NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Virginia woman has been charged in the stabbing of a Florida Highway Patrol trooper in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Forty-two-year-old Lisette Broom faces charges of attempted murder and aggravated battery.

According to investigators, FHP Trooper Julio Cidron responded to calls of a vehicle driving eastbound along the westbound lanes of State Road 836, near Northwest 107th Avenue, early Saturday morning.

Detectives said Cidron pulled the vehicle over and found Broom and her child inside.

Authorities said the motorist brandished a knife and stabbed Cidron in the head, neck and shoulder before he shot her.

Both Broom and Cidron were taken to the trauma center at HCA Florida Kendall Hospital where, HCA officials said, the trooper was treated and released. The woman has not been released.

Investigators said Broom was already wanted for allegations of child abuse and neglect.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.