VIRGINIA KEY, FLA. (WSVN) - Virginia Key Beach Park is honoring a historic milestone with a celebratory weekend of events.

The park, which began as a safe haven for African-Americans facing segregation at public beaches in 1945, is celebrating its 80th anniversary with a three-day event filled with activities.

The celebration began at 10 a.m. on Friday with the museum project commencement, which includes photos celebrating the park’s history, and guests being treated to free cake, ice cream and parking.

“We were established August 1, 1945 because of the – what took place at Haulover Beach May 9, 1945. We were established as the first Black beach in Miami-Dade County, and today, we work on making sure that history’s included in everyday life,” said Athelie Edwards, the park’s executive director and CEO.

Other events planned include a community fun day with icy treats, a live mural painting, a massive waterslide, a poetry potluck and free tours over the weekend.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.