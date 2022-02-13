MIAMI (WSVN) - Virgin Voyages cruise line celebrated the grand opening of its very own Terminal V at PortMiami.

7News cameras captured the moment Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, seen wearing a captain’s hat, cut the red ribbon to kick off the ceremony and reception, Monday.

Terminal V’s palm grove design was in fully display and peered out over Miami’s iconic skyline.

In addition to Levine Cava, Virgin Voyages founder Sir Richard Branson and CEO Tom McAlpin were also on hand at the event.

