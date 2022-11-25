(WSVN) - A viewing will be held later today for a college football player from South Florida who lost his life last week.

D’sean Perry was shot and killed along with 2 other teammates from the University of Virginia.

The suspect allegedly opened fire on a chartered bus as it returned to the university’s main campus.

Perry graduated from Gulliver Preparatory Academy in Pinecrest in 2019; he was a football standout.

On the campus of the University of Virginia, the alumni association has created a support fund to assist the survivors, victims’ families, and the student community following the shooting.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.