Viewing for UPS driver killed in Miramar underway in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Tributes are pouring in from UPS workers around the world, including London, for the UPS driver who lost his life in the deadly rush hour shootout in Miramar on Thursday.

The memorial continues to grow alongside Miramar Parkway where 27-year-old Frank Ordonez’s life came to a tragic end.

Meanwhile, in Miami, Ordonez’s friends and family gathered at Vior Funeral Home located at 291 NW 37th Ave. to see him one last time.

According to police, the deadly chain of events began when two armed robbers went to rob Regent Jewelers, located along Miracle Mile in Coral Gables, Thursday afternoon.

At some point, according to investigators, bullets started flying and the two suspects, Lamar Alexander and Jerome Hill, both 41, took off with the UPS truck with Ordonez inside.

The chase ended in Miramar with a deadly shootout that left Ordonez and innocent bystander Richard Cutshaw, 70, dead.

The community came together for a memorial at the UPS center in Northwest Miami-Dade Sunday night, where Ordonez’s former co-workers embraced each other and wrote him notes and messages.

As Ordonez’s family and friends say their final goodbyes, they continue to mourn the loss of their loved one.

“I’m just wondering what went through his head during that ordeal,” Ordonez’s stepfather Joe Merino said, “the 25-mile chase that ended up with him dying. Thinking of us, thinking of mainly his little girls. What torture? What mental torture that could’ve been? I can’t imagine that. I can’t imagine what went through his head, that you’re gonna die. It’s sad.”

The viewing for Ordonez begins at 5 p.m. and is expected to continue throughout Monday evening.

