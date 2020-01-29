Videos show woman clinging onto minivan in Hialeah before being thrown off, run over

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Multiple surveillance videos captured the final moments of a woman’s life, as she clung onto a moving minivan in Hialeah before she fell off and was run over.

Footage from surveillance cameras near homes and a Chevron gas station showed 42-year-old Norky Contreras Acosta holding onto the hood of the minivan as it erratically traveled through Hialeah traffic, Oct. 25.

The victim’s daughter, Yaneysis Sosa, said she remembers her mother as a kind person.

“She was a very happy, lovely daughter, mother,” said Sosa. “She was so lovely. Everyone loved her.”

According to Hialeah Police, the tragic ordeal began with a fender bender. Detectives said the people who were traveling in a scratched up Volkswagen Tiguan followed the minivan involved after it didn’t stop.

Surveillance video showed the minivan pulling into the parking lot of a pawn shop along West 29th Street.

Police said the driver of the minivan, identified as Natasha Booth, ended up parking in a lot next door.

Another camera captured a woman who was in the Volkswagen kicking the rear bumper of the minivan. But Booth ignored the occupants of the Tiguan and went about her business.

She was seen heading into the pawn shop for a few minutes, then back to the parking lot for a second round.

Contreras Acosta is seen attempting to stop the minivan as Booth pulled out of the parking spot. But the driver continued to back up, pushing the victim against a victim.

Seconds later, Contreras Acosta is seen climbing onto the hood of the minivan as Booth continues to take off from the parking lot.

A surveillance camera in a residential neighborhood captured the minivan braking abruptly and swerving, but Contreras Acosta continues to cling onto the vehicle.

About right blocks away from the pawn shop, near West 12th Avenue and 35th Street, the victim was thrown from the minivan, then run over.

Investigators said Booth kept on going.

Paramedics airlifted Contreras Acosta to an area hospital, but she did not survive.

With the help of the extensive surveillance videos, police arrested Booth and charged her with murder and leaving the scene of a deadly crash.

Booth remains in jail with no bond. She is due back in court on March 25.

