Videos show drivers doing illegal ‘donuts’ in downtown Miami, SW Miami-Dade

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have issued a stern warning after several drivers were caught on video performing dangerous stunts and doing ‘donuts’ in downtown Miami and Southwest Miami-Dade, raising safety concerns among residents.

Cellphone video recorded early Sunday morning captured reckless maneuvers that resemble a scene from the “Fast and Furious” films.

Concerned residents said the cacophony of burning rubber and car engines is loud and puts innocent people’s lives in danger.

“I don’t have kids, but I would be pissed off. I mean, there is no way a baby sleeps through this stuff,” said downtown Miami resident Marcos Garcia.

The footage shows a driver kicking up a cloud of smoke as he spun around at a busy intersection across from the AmericanAirlines Arena.

Police stressed the brazen motorists are breaking the law.

Garcia, who lives high above Biscayne Boulevard, recorded videos of the bold drivers.

He also mentioned the noise pollution, saying it woke him up.

“It’s super loud, and they’re all honking. Everybody’s honking and honking and honking,” he said.

Garcia said these are hardly isolated incidents. He said the alarming activity happens at least twice a month.

“I think around 1:30 in the morning, you could hear tires screeching, people honking their horns,” he said. “It’s a significant amount of people. I would say about 50 people were outside of their cars.”

Cellphone videos also captured dangerous “donuts” near Southwest 92nd Ave and Bird Road in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Drivers were seen spinning in circles and creating chaos.

Marcos said he hopes nights like this will soon come to a screeching stop.

“The buildings there, it creates kind of like hallway effect, so the sound really echoes and travels up the buildings,” he said. “I can hear my neighbors, everybody wake up. I can hear their sliding glass doors open and [people] going outside. It’s terrible.”

As of Sunday night, no arrests have been reported.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.