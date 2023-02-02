HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Disturbing videos of a school bus beating shows two children, who are brother and sister, being pounded by their peers. Now, the victims’ mother is taking action.

The students’ parents met with 7News and said they have tried for weeks to get help for their children, who attend Coconut Palm Academy, located at 24400 SW 124th Ave.

In the bus riding beating, the 9-year-old girl can be seen bent down in her seat as a teens stood over her delivering a barrage of blows.

Another video showed her 10-year-old brother being beaten while on the same bus.

The little girl was left with scratches and bruises, and her parents are now left figuring out why this happened to their daughter and​ son.

“And this kid is just beating my daughter senseless for no reason. She can’t defend herself,” said the girl’s father. “She’s a little girl. How is this acceptable?”

“They love to learn, and it’s just so sad that something that they enjoy is becoming something they are fearing now,” said their mother.

Both videos made the rounds on social media. They were captured Wednesday on a school bus carrying students from Coconut Palm Academy.

The parents of the children, who asked to remain anonymous, said this isn’t the first time their kids have been targeted.

They said they’ve been bullied at this school since they started in January.

Since the incident, these parents have pulled their children out of Coconut Palm Academy.

They’re taking their 9-year-old to a doctor and may take legal action after that.

One student has been arrested while others were disciplined.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools released the following statement: “The safety and wellbeing of our students is of the utmost importance. The school district goes to great lengths to promote values of restraint and respect, as well as using social media responsibly. We ask that parents reinforce those principles at home.”

