Video shows woman swiping package delivered to SW Miami-Dade apartment

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Southwest Miami-Dade resident is hoping crystal-clear surveillance video will help police locate the woman who was seen stealing a large package from outside his apartment.

The security footage shows the thief walking up to the front door of the unit near Southwest 121st Place and 91st Street, at around 2:30 p.m., Friday. After she looked over her shoulder several times, she slowly grabbed the large box and walked away.

The victim said UPS had delivered the package six minutes before the theft took place.

If you have any information on this theft or the woman’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.