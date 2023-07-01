DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - It didn’t matter how much was that doggie in the window. A woman who came into a pet store in Doral was caught on camera picking up a pricey pooch and walking out with it.

The employees of World Famous Puppies, located along the 7800 block of Northwest 52nd Street, are hoping clear surveillance video will help police find the woman who was seen stealing one of their puppies, Friday morning.

Employees said the brazen theft took place at around 10 a.m.

Employee Carlos San Andres described the thief’s behavior as bizarre.

“She was screaming at us like, ‘I will take the Yorkie, I will take the Yorkie. If you want, call the police,'” he said, “saying bad words to us, and then she just took the Yorkie and left.”

Employees said they’d seen the woman at the store a couple of times before within the last few weeks. They said the woman had talked to them about getting a dog for her mother.

But this time, San Andres said, she picked one up and walked out.

“And then we called the police,” he said.

Doral Police officers came in, and they continue to investigate.

When asked why no one in the store tried to stop the woman, San Andres replied, “I was scared.”

Emplyees felt she was unstable and could have been a danger to those in the shop, the animal or herself.

“I could see that she was not fine. She was, like, under influences or something like that,” said San Andres.

They felt the best thing to do was to let the menacing mystery woman just walk out with the teacup Yorkie priced at $4,500.

The store features these dogs on its website and on a display screen in the window.

Sadly, this Yorkie pup was snatched from their shop, and its whereabouts are currently unknown.

If you have any information on this theft or the woman’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

