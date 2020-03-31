Video shows woman stealing dog from Miami home

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a woman who was caught on surveillance video stealing a dog from a home in Miami.

The footage shows a black SUV pulling to a home near Northwest 29th Street and 14th Avenue, Feb. 26.

The subject is seen getting out of the vehicle and walking over to the front yard.

She then opened the gate, grabbed the family dog and walked back to the vehicle. The SUV then drove away.

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.