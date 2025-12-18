MIAMI (WSVN) - A woman was arrested after, police say, her anger inside a South Florida gym escalated into a brutal beating of one of the employees.

Video posted to social media shows Kiara Bryant repeatedly punching a male employee at a Planet Fitness located on Southwest Eighth Street in Miami this past Friday.

Witnesses say the 35-year-old was visibly and verbally angry inside the gym. Footage shows things escalating as she puts on her shoes to confront the employee.

According to a police report, the victim told officers that Bryant was yelling and acting disorderly in the locker room. When he told her to lower her voice, she became irate and came up to his face. He pushed her back with both hands in self-defense, but he said that only made matters worse.

In a video, Bryant appears to leave the gym, then quickly returns and jumps over the customer service counter to get close to the employee. She then goes on to punch him in the face, hitting him multiple times.

Investigators say that after attacking the employee, she tried to escape in her car but was confronted by bystanders in the parking lot. When she noticed the commotion, she exited her vehicle and began to aggressively try to fight all of them at once until officers arrived.

The confrontation ended with the woman in handcuffs and charged with battery and disorderly conduct.

In a statement, Planet Fitness said:

“The safety of our employees and members is our top priority and we have zero tolerance for violence of any kind in our clubs. We are committed to providing a safe environment. The franchise group worked closely with local police and have cancelled the member in question.” Bryant has since been released from jail.



