NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A grocery drop-off in a North Miami Beach neighborhood took a nasty turn when a woman pulled down her pants and urinated in the driveway of a home.

A witness who spoke with 7News said she saw the arrival of an SUV delivering groceries along Northeast 164th Street, in the Eastern Shores neighborhood, Wednesday night.

“I recognized it was a delivery,” she said the witness.

But not one worthy of a five-star review. The witness, who asked not to be identified, said she knew something was up with the woman in the passenger seat.

“She was looking around, suspicious. That’s what made me grab my camera,” said the witness, “so, when she got to her passenger seat, she left the door open, and she squatted to go to the bathroom.”

As the man who was driving the vehicle hauled delivery items, the woman urinated on the residential street, relieving herself into what appears to be a napkin or tissue paper.

The woman is seen discarding the contaminated napkin by dropping it on the ground.

“It wasn’t until I noticed she left her dirty tissue on the ground that I opened the window,” said the witness.

The witness said she said two words at the woman.

“Very inappropriate, very inappropriate,” the witness is heard saying in the video.

7News also spoke with the customer who ordered fruit and other groceries for his family from Walmart.

“I don’t even know what to do with the food or the items that I got,” he said. “I don’t know what they’re touching after what they’re doing, they’re definitely not cleaning their hands.”

After receiving the delivery, the customer was promptly shown his neighbor’s video.

“She’s relieving herself, it seems, and peeing on a napkin,” he said.

“How disgusting,” said the witness.

“The frightening part is that these people are doing it as they’re dropping off my groceries, so I cannot even imagine what’s going on when people aren’t watching,” said the customer. “Definitely giving it a second thought altogether.”

7News reached out to Walmart about the footage. A spokesperson for the company provided the following statement:

“Drivers on the Spark Platform are independent contractors who agree to maintain a level of decorum and professionalism, which includes the conduct of a passenger who may be riding along in the vehicle. The unfortunate behavior captured in this video is unprofessional, to say the least, and violates the Spark Driver App Terms of Use. As soon as we became aware of this incident, the driver was immediately deactivated from the platform and is no longer be eligible to provide any services.”

The appalled witness has a message for the woman she recorded on video.

“Take your trash with you,” she said. “She ignored me and left her trash behind. There is a gas station two short blocks from here. She could’ve used the public toilet. Not here, not in broad daylight, not in my yard.”

The customer who received the groceries said he still might throw them out and is rethinking having groceries delivered to his home.

